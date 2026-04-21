GitLab Stock Jumps After The Close: Here's Why

GitLab stock is among today’s top performers. Why are GTLB shares rallying?

GitLab Expands Amazon Integration

After the market close on Tuesday, GitLab announced a deepened integration with Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, allowing customers to route GitLab Duo Agent Platform inference through Amazon Bedrock.

The integration builds on GitLab’s recent Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capability for self-managed customers, which allows teams to route inference from a self-hosted AI Gateway directly to Amazon Bedrock in their own AWS environment.

“Most enterprise leaders I talk to want to adopt agentic AI without building a second stack next to the cloud environment they already use. For AWS customers, this integration makes that possible,” said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer at GitLab.

For organizations already standardized on AWS, this integration embeds the GitLab Duo Agent Platform directly into their existing environment. GitLab's orchestration layer introduces workflow-level governance, complementing the model-level controls provided by Amazon Bedrock.

GTLB Shares Move Higher After The Bell

GTLB Price Action: GitLab shares were up 3.88% in after-hours on Tuesday, trading at $23.01 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

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