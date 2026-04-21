Super Micro Computer Stock Is Testing A Level That Could Define The Next Move

Super Micro Computer stock is gaining positive traction. Why is SMCI stock advancing?

What The Chart Is Signaling

SMCI is attempting to stabilize after a sharp reset from its 2025 highs. The stock is trading 20.4% above its 20‑day simple moving average, showing improving short‑term momentum, but it remains 2.8% below its 100‑day SMA, which signals the intermediate trend has not fully turned.

The bigger picture still leans cautious. SMCI is well below its 200‑day moving average, and the December 2025 death cross (50‑day falling below the 200‑day) continues to frame rallies as counter‑trend until proven otherwise. Even so, MACD has crossed above its signal line, indicating that momentum is shifting upward and buyers are regaining control of the swing.

RSI is in neutral territory, neither overbought nor oversold, which gives the stock room to move in either direction depending on how it behaves around nearby support.

Volume trends have been steady rather than explosive. Buying volume has picked up slightly on green days, suggesting accumulation, but not yet enough to confirm a full trend reversal.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

Resistance: $33.50— This is the level where recent rallies have stalled. A breakout above 33.50 with rising volume would signal a shift from recovery to trend reversal.

Support: $29.00— This is the near‑term floor buyers are defending. Losing 29.00 would put the short‑term rebound at risk and open the door to a retest of deeper support levels.

SMCI Shares Moving Higher

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were up 1.42% at $29.22 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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