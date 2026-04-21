Cipher Stock Is Trending: A Key Level Just Came Into Play

Cipher Digital shares are sliding. What’s pressuring CIFR stock?

What The Chart Is Signaling

Cipher’s rejection near $18.50 is the key technical story. That level has acted as resistance multiple times, and Tuesday's fade confirms sellers are still defending it. The stock is stretched above its moving averages, trading 16.3% above the 20‑day simple moving average and 11% above the 100‑day SMA. That positioning keeps the trend bullish but increases the risk of sharper pullbacks when momentum cools.

The longer‑term trend remains intact. Cipher is still in the upper half of its 52‑week range between $2.25 and $25.52, and the golden cross from July 2025 continues to support the broader uptrend. MACD remains above its signal line with a positive histogram, which suggests momentum has not fully rolled over despite today's decline.

RSI is elevated but not yet signaling a confirmed overbought reversal. That leaves room for either a rebound attempt or a deeper test of support depending on how volume behaves in the next few sessions.

Volume trends point to a positioning reset rather than a breakdown. Selling volume increased into resistance, which is typical when traders take profits at a crowded level. What matters next is whether volume dries up on further weakness or accelerates into support.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

Resistance: $18.50 — This is the ceiling that rejected Tuesday's move. A breakout above this level with rising volume would signal trend continuation.

— This is the ceiling that rejected Tuesday's move. A breakout above this level with rising volume would signal trend continuation. Support: $15.50 — This aligns with the 20‑day SMA region and has been the first area where buyers stepped in during recent pullbacks. Losing this level would shift the short‑term tone and open the door to a test of deeper support.

CIFR Shares Are Rising

CIFR Price Action: Cipher shares were down 6.43% at $18.05 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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