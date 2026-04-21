Why Is Kohl's Stock Surging Tuesday?

This portal allows importers to recover funds after a February Supreme Court ruling. The court deemed previous emergency tariffs illegal.

Citi Projects Massive Payday

Refunds aren’t factored into forecasts but could deliver a one-time cash boost, potentially funding buybacks, debt reduction, or balance sheet strengthening.

Technical Analysis

Kohl’s is in the middle of its 52-week range ($6.08 to $25.22), which fits a stock still trying to rebuild a trend after a volatile year. It’s trading 18.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 12% below its 100-day SMA, a split that points to short-term strength while the intermediate trend still needs repair.

The moving average structure is still a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross in April (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term trend “guilty until proven innocent.”

At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line, which leans toward improving upside pressure versus the prior downtrend.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 124.22%, which shows buyers have been willing to step in aggressively on dips even with choppy retail sentiment. The key near-term question is whether price can reclaim the $17.00 area (overhead supply) after breaking below support in March.

Key Resistance : $17.00 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall.

: $17.00 — a level where prior rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $15.00 — an area where buyers have recently defended pullbacks.

KSS Price Action: Kohl’s shares were up 8.28% at $15.82 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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