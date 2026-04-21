BlackSky Stock Is Rising Today: What Does The Chart Show?

BlackSky Technology shares are powering higher. Why are BKSY shares rallying?

What The BKSY Chart Is Signaling

BlackSky is trading near the top of its 52‑week range, sitting just below the recent high around $40.62. When a stock holds this close to its ceiling while the market is weak, it often signals underlying accumulation. The trend remains firmly bullish, but the setup is stretched enough that traders are watching for either a clean breakout or a short‑term pause.

The stock is extended above key moving averages. BlackSky sits 27.1% above its 20‑day simple moving average and 64.7% above its 100‑day SMA. That confirms strong momentum, but it also means the stock has less room for error if buyers step back. The longer‑term trend remains intact, supported by a golden cross in June 2025, where the 50‑day SMA moved above the 200‑day SMA.

Momentum indicators back up the strength. MACD is above its signal line with a positive histogram, showing buyers still control the swing. RSI is elevated but not yet signaling a confirmed overbought reversal, which keeps the door open for continuation as long as volume stays supportive.

Volume trends have been consistent with a momentum phase. Up‑days are seeing stronger participation than down‑days, which is typical when traders are buying dips and chasing strength near the highs.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

Resistance: $40.50 — This sits near the 52‑week high and remains the level bulls need to clear for a confirmed breakout. A close above this zone with rising volume would signal trend continuation.

Support: $31.00 — This aligns with the 20‑day SMA region and has been the area where buyers stepped in during recent pullbacks. Losing this level would shift the short‑term tone and open the door to a deeper retracement.

BKSY Shares Jump Tuesday

BKSY Price Action: BlackSky shares were up 5.93% at $39.64 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $40.61, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: StockPhotos.GALLERY/Shutterstock.com