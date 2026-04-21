What's Going On With Adobe Stock?

Adobe stock is trading at depressed levels. What should traders watch with ADBE?

The collaboration is designed to overhaul how DICK'S engages with its customers, whom it refers to as athletes, by integrating Adobe's AI‑driven personalization and content‑creation tools across the entire athlete journey.

DICK'S will adopt a wide suite of Adobe enterprise solutions, including AI‑powered personalization, real‑time customer data tools and automated content production systems. The partnership positions Adobe at the center of DICK'S strategy to deliver highly tailored digital experiences, from product recommendations to training guidance, using AI agents that act as digital coaches.

Adobe highlighted that consumer behavior is shifting rapidly toward AI‑driven interactions. During the 2025 holiday season, AI‑generated traffic to retail sites surged 693% year-over-year. DICK'S plans to capitalize on this trend by using Adobe Brand Concierge to power conversational shopping and athlete‑support experiences inside its mobile app.

What The Partnership Means

DICK'S will use Adobe Experience Platform and Adobe Real‑Time Customer Data Platform (CDP) to unify customer data and deliver personalized content across every touchpoint. The retailer will also streamline its content creation pipeline through Adobe GenStudio, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Firefly Services to produce on‑brand content at scale.

Executives from both companies framed the partnership as a major step toward delivering individualized, AI‑driven athlete experiences across stores, online channels and performance services.

Asobe’s Bounce Meets A Longer-Term Downtrend

Technically, Adobe is still trying to climb out of a bigger hole. Price remains well below major long-term averages and far from the 52-week high, keeping the longer-term bias cautious. The stock is trading 3.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 13.6% below its 100-day SMA — classic "short-term bounce inside a weaker intermediate trend" behavior.

Momentum signals are attempting to cooperate. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, pointing to improving upside momentum from the recent base and echoing the bullish MACD cross that occurred in July 2025.

Still, the bigger picture hasn't been fully rehabilitated: over the last 12 months, the stock is down 27.19%, and with the 52-week low set in April and the stock still much closer to that low than the May 2025 high, the recovery narrative remains early.

Key levels are doing the talking:

Key Resistance : $285.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $285.50 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $244.50 — an area where buyers have tended to step in.

Adobe Shares Are Climbing

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were down 0.19% at $248.16 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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