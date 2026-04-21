Applied Digital Stock Is Moving Lower: What's Going On?

Applied Digital stock is building positive momentum. Why are APLD shares falling?

Valuation Snapshot: Very Expensive

Applied Digital trades at 26.2 times trailing sales, which is extremely expensive for a company generating $319.2 million in revenue. When long‑term debt is included, the enterprise value rises to $10.29 billion, which pushes the EV to sales multiple to roughly 32 times.

Since the company is unprofitable, there is no P/E ratio, so revenue multiples are the primary way to judge valuation. By simple comparison, the stock screens as very expensive.

Growth Vs Valuation

The valuation reflects expectations for rapid growth tied to AI and high‑performance computing demand. Revenue is increasing, but the stock price has risen far faster than the business itself. The market is pricing in significant future scale, which means the current valuation only makes sense if Applied Digital converts its infrastructure buildout into meaningful revenue acceleration.

Historical Valuation Context

APLD's valuation has expanded dramatically during its 723% twelve‑month rally. Earlier in the move, the stock traded at a fraction of today's multiples. The current 26 times sales ratio is far above historical norms for data center operators, which typically sit in the single‑digit to low‑teens range.

The market is treating APLD as a hyper‑growth name rather than a traditional infrastructure operator.

Peer Comparison And ETF Positioning

Compared with established data center REITs that trade at 10 to 15 times sales while producing steady cash flow, APLD trades at more than double those levels. Even high‑growth AI‑linked infrastructure companies tend to cluster closer to the low‑teens range unless profitability is clearly in sight.

ETF ownership in the data center category remains concentrated in large, established REITs, which means APLD's valuation is being driven primarily by direct investor demand rather than passive fund flows

APLD Shares Are Rising

APLD Price Action: Applied Digital shares were down 0.99% at $31.87 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock