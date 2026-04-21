Why Is Velo3D Stock Soaring Tuesday?

Partnership Highlights Additive Manufacturing in Motorsports

Velo3D has partnered with Andretti Performance for two 2026 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge events, serving as both sponsor and additive manufacturing technology provider.

The collaboration includes branding on the No. 43 Porsche and the use of a 3D-printed aluminum mounting bracket designed by Velo3D to improve cockpit system performance.

The component, made using Constellium's Aheadd CP1 aluminum alloy, highlights the potential of additive manufacturing to deliver lighter, stronger parts in high-performance racing environments.

Company executives said the partnership demonstrates real-world applications of advanced manufacturing while expanding awareness of Velo3D's technology beyond traditional industrial markets.

U.S. Defense Contract Win

Last month, the company said it secured a $9.8 million, five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the Defense Logistics Agency's Joint Additive Manufacturing Acceptability Pilot Parts Program.

The initiative is designed to strengthen supply chain resilience and shorten lead times for critical components across multiple U.S. military branches.

Technical Analysis

Velo3D is currently trading significantly above its key moving averages, indicating strong bullish momentum. The stock is trading 37.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 28.5% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting a robust short-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 51.84, indicating neutral momentum, which may suggest that the stock has room to move further without being overbought.

The stock has shown impressive performance over the past 12 months, up 342.86%, reflecting strong long-term growth and investor interest.

Key Resistance : $16.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $16.00 — A level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $12.50 — A potential area for buyers to step in.

Company Context

Velo3D provides additive manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, to deliver breakthroughs in performance, cost, and time in the production of high-value metal parts.

The Velo3D intelligent metal additive manufacturing solution includes the Velo3D Flow intelligent print preparation software, the Sapphire production system, and Velo3D Assure, real-time quality assurance software.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Velo3D is slated to provide its next financial update on May 26, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 48 cents

: Loss of 48 cents Revenue Estimate: $9.86 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $18.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Dec. 29, 2025)

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were up 31.79% at $15.38 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock