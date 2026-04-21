AeroVironment Advances On Multi-Domain Defense Success

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced on Tuesday the successful demonstration of its palletized LOCUST Laser Weapon System aboard the USS George H.W. Bush.

• AeroVironment stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind AVAV gains?

This achievement, conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, highlights the system’s successful shipboard operation and its potential for multi-domain, platform-agnostic applications.

AeroVironment Vice President of Directed Energy Systems John Garrity emphasized the strategic advantages of the LOCUST system, noting its ability to deliver all-domain protection rapidly and cost-effectively. He stated that the system’s deployment on a ship without extensive modifications marks a significant advancement for naval capabilities.

This development positions AeroVironment as a leader in directed energy systems, offering solutions that enhance the U.S. military’s ability to counter emerging drone threats efficiently. The LOCUST system is part of a broader suite of technologies that includes the Titan C-UASTM and Freedom Eagle kinetic missile, all integrated through the AV_Halo open architecture software.

As defense spending continues to rise globally, AeroVironment’s innovations in autonomous systems and directed energy technologies are poised to play a crucial role in modernizing military operations. The company’s focus on scalable and adaptable solutions aligns with the growing demand for flexible defense technologies.

Technical Analysis

AeroVironment is sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range after peaking in October 2025 and carving a more recent swing low in April, which frames Tuesday's move as a bounce inside a bigger repair process. The stock is trading 11.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which points to improving near-term demand, but it's also trading 15.7% below its 100-day SMA, which shows the intermediate trend still has overhead pressure.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is now above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward strengthening upside momentum versus the prior downswing. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means buyers have recently had the upper hand, even if the longer trend hasn't fully flipped.

The death cross in March (the 50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA) is still part of the backdrop, and it often acts like a "gravity" point that makes rallies work harder to sustain. Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 47.56%, but the gap to the 52-week high of $417.86 highlights how much of that longer-term move has been given back and is still being rebuilt.

Key Resistance : $253.50 — A prior ceiling where rallies have struggled to push through.

: $253.50 — A prior ceiling where rallies have struggled to push through. Key Support: $175.00 — An area where buyers have tended to step in and defend pullbacks.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 23 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.50 (Down from $1.61 year-over-year)

: $1.50 (Down from $1.61 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $563.96 million (Up from $275.05 million YoY)

: $563.96 million (Up from $275.05 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with a consensus price target of $305.32. Recent analyst moves include:

Raymond James : Upgraded to Market Perform on March 23)

: Upgraded to Market Perform on March 23) Jefferies : Buy (Lowers target to $305 on March 12)

: Buy (Lowers target to $305 on March 12) Canaccord Genuity: Buy (Lowers target to $300 on March 12)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AeroVironment, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 7.89) — The trend profile is still lagging, despite Tuesday's sharp bounce.

The Verdict: AeroVironment’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that remains weak even as the stock pops higher today. For longer-term traders, that keeps the focus on whether price can build above near-term averages and start reclaiming bigger trend levels.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AeroVironment carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment Inc shares were up 7.95% at $211.90 during regular trading hours on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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