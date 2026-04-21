The stock surged nearly 72.63% during Monday’s regular trading hours. At the time, the psychedelic sector received a major boost.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order to accelerate mental illness treatments. This order specifically targets faster reviews for psychedelic drugs. It also includes a reported $50 million commitment for ibogaine research.
Ibogaine Supply Chain Advantages
Psyence Biomedical stands out due to its GMP-compliant ibogaine platform. Through PsyLabs, the company manages sourcing, extraction, and purification in Africa. Psyence is pitching itself as a rare picks-and-shovels supplier. The company already holds stabilized, pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine doses in its current inventory.
Psyence Technical Analysis
PBM is rebounding from its February low but remains well below its 52-week high. The stock is trading 224.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 130.7% above its 100-day SMA.
The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 96.18.
On a longer lens, the stock is down 43.93% over the past 12 months, which keeps the bigger-picture tape fragile despite the recent surge.
- Key Resistance: $12.50
- Key Support: $10
PBM Stock Price Activity: Psyence Biomedical shares were down 3.54% at $10.90 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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