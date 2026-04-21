AMC Entertainment Shares Slide 8% Tuesday: What's Driving The Action?

The pullback is also landing during a softer tape, with major indices slightly lower.

AMC Entertainment stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why are AMC shares down?

What Is Driving AMC Stock’s Recent Pullback?

The latest dip follows a run-up that leaned on CEO Adam Aron's comments backing a potential Paramount Skydance–Warner Bros. Discovery tie-up, with a 45-day theatrical-only window framed as the key economic lever for exhibitors. Traders are now giving back some of that momentum even as early-2026 box office headlines stay upbeat.

The box-office narrative includes "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" reaching $628.7 million worldwide after two full weekends ($300 million domestic and $320.6 million international), plus AMC calling Mario-themed concessions its second-best performer for popcorn buckets and related items behind only the Taylor Swift documentary.

The broader market is edging lower today, with the S&P 500 down 0.28% and the Russell 2000 down 0.44%.

Critical Levels To Watch for AMC Stock

AMC is still in a rebound phase off its March swing low, but it remains well below the $4.08 52-week high, which keeps the longer-term recovery debate active. The stock is trading 31.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.1% above its 100-day SMA, which points to short-term strength holding up better than the intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 79.91, which is overbought and often lines up with quicker pullbacks after sharp runs. RSI at 79.91 reflects stretched buying pressure, so dips can show up fast when sentiment cools.

Key Resistance : $2.00 — a round-number area where rallies often stall first

: $2.00 — a round-number area where rallies often stall first Key Support: $1.50 — a spot buyers have tended to defend near recent trend support

AMC Earnings Preview For May

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 6 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 37 cents (Up from Loss of 58 cents YoY)

: Loss of 37 cents (Up from Loss of 58 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $958.60 million (Up from $862.50 million YoY)

AMC Stock Price Activity Today

AMC Stock Price Activity: AMC Entertainment shares were down 8.20% at $1.68 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock