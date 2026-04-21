Constellium Stock Near 52-Week High, Airbus Deal In Focus

Aluminum Solutions Supplier Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares rose in Tuesday premarket trading, but gave up gains in the regular trading session.

Deal Details And Scope

The deal strengthens Constellium's long-term partnership with Airbus and reinforces its role as a key aerospace supplier.

Under the agreement, Constellium will deliver a range of advanced aluminum products, including bars, small and large extrusions, and its aluminum-lithium solution Airware, designed for high-performance aircraft structural applications.

Operations And Company Context

Production will take place at the company's facilities in Issoire and Montreuil-Juigné, France.

Constellium serves the aircraft, defense, and space markets with advanced aluminum solutions and generated $8.4 billion in revenue in 2025.

"This agreement reflects Airbus' trust in our advanced aluminum products and solutions, and in our quality performance, industrial reliability and consistent supply continuity to support long-term aerospace programs," said Philippe Hoffmann, President of Constellium's Aerospace and Transportation business unit.

CSTM Near 52-Week High

Constellium is trading near its 52-week high, indicating strong momentum. The stock is trading 14.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 36.1% above its 100-day SMA, suggesting a bullish short-term and intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 66.44, indicating that the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could suggest a potential pullback if buying pressure eases.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, a bullish indicator suggesting that upward momentum may continue.

Key Resistance : $31.50 — A level where the stock may face selling pressure.

: $31.50 — A level where the stock may face selling pressure. Key Support: $30.00 — A potential floor for the stock if it retraces.

CSTM Earnings

Constellium is set to report earnings on Apr. 29, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 55 cents (Up from 26 cents)

: 55 cents (Up from 26 cents) Revenue Estimate : $2.22 billion (Up from $1.98 billion)

: $2.22 billion (Up from $1.98 billion) Valuation: P/E of 15.8x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $30.75. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $30.00) (Apr. 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $30.00) (Apr. 16) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $35.00) (Apr. 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $35.00) (Apr. 16) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $29.00) (Feb. 19)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Constellium, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : 76.32 — This indicates a solid valuation relative to peers.

: 76.32 — This indicates a solid valuation relative to peers. Growth Rank : 98.24 — A strong growth profile, suggesting robust future earnings potential.

: 98.24 — A strong growth profile, suggesting robust future earnings potential. Quality Rank : 97.46 — Reflects high-quality metrics in financial performance.

: 97.46 — Reflects high-quality metrics in financial performance. Momentum Rank: 97.28 — Indicates strong upward price momentum.

The Verdict: Constellium SE's Benzinga Edge signal indicates a growth-heavy profile with strong momentum, suggesting the stock is well-positioned for continued market performance.

CSTM Price Action: Constellium shares were down 0.16% at $30.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $31.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock