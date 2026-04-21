Is The Bottom In For The Trade Desk Stock?

Trade Desk stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s ahead for TTD stock?

What Is Driving The Trade Desk’s Leadership Changes?

Recent reports have put a spotlight on multiple senior departures, including chief marketing officer Ian Colley, alongside communications executive Melinda Zurich and SVP of Consumer Products Matthew Henick.

The shakeup follows board director Lise Buyer's resignation, which took effect in early April, and it comes as Publicis Groupe has reportedly told clients to pause spending on Trade Desk's platform after a third-party audit raised concerns around fee practices and transparency.

The company has pushed back on the audit narrative, with CEO Jeff Green stating on LinkedIn that TTD has not failed any audit ever.

The leadership timeline has gotten more specific, with Colley departing after seven years and internal marketer Anna Sayre set to replace him, keeping traders focused on execution risk during a reputational headline cycle.

Critical Levels To Watch For TTD Stock

Trade Desk is still trying to stabilize near the lower end of its 52-week range after April's swing low, and that backdrop can make rallies fragile when prior breakdown zones turn into supply. The stock is trading 8.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which points to a short-term bounce, but it is also trading 22% below its 100-day SMA, which signals the intermediate trend remains pointed down.

The moving average stack is still bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, a setup that often reflects longer-term sellers staying in control. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward downside pressure easing versus the prior downswing.

MACD being above its signal line is the chart's way of saying the recent bounce has more push than the last leg down, even if the bigger trend hasn't flipped. Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 50.02%, which helps explain why rebounds can run into overhead selling from investors looking to exit.

Key Resistance : $24.50 — a nearby area where rebounds have tended to stall.

: $24.50 — a nearby area where rebounds have tended to stall. Key Support: $21.00 — a level buyers may try to defend to keep the bounce intact.

TTD Earnings Preview For May

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 24 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY)

: 24 cents (Down from 33 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $678.91 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY)

: $678.91 million (Up from $616.02 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analysts Turn More Cautious With Target Cuts And Downgrade

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $39.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6) Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19) Rosenblatt: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 18)

The Trade Desk’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning profile where weak momentum is doing most of the damage right now. With Quality also low, the chart likely needs sustained follow-through before the market treats rallies as more than a bounce.

TTD Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

TTD Stock Price Activity: The Trade Desk shares were down 1.33% at $23.74 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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