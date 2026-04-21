Boston Scientific Stock Is Trending Today: What To Know Now

Boston Scientific stock is showing downward pressure. What’s next for BSX stock?

Stifel Lowers Price Target On Boston Scientific

Stifel analyst Rick Wise maintained a Buy rating on Boston Scientific on Tuesday and lowered the price target from $90 to $85.

The stock carries a consensus Buy Rating with an average price target of $99.26, per Benzinga analyst data. Other recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (April 15)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (April 15) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $90.00) (April 13)

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Boston Scientific is set to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. The stock may be seeing extra attention with earnings due tomorrow. Here’s a look at what analysts expect heading into the report.

EPS Estimate : 79 cents (Up from 75 cents YoY)

: 79 cents (Up from 75 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.18 Billion (Up from $4.66 Billion YoY)

: $5.18 Billion (Up from $4.66 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 31.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

BSX Stock Remains Below Key Averages

Boston Scientific is hovering near the bottom of its 52-week range, close to the April low, which is consistent with a longer-term downtrend still in control. The stock is trading 4.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 25.1% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bearish for both short-term and intermediate trend pressure.

The moving average structure stays heavy: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross that formed in October 2025 keeps the longer-term trend backdrop tilted lower. That kind of alignment typically means rallies can run into overhead supply sooner than traders would like.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line with a positive histogram, which hints that downside momentum is easing even if the trend hasn't flipped. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line often shows sellers are losing some control, but it doesn't guarantee a trend reversal.

Key Resistance : $72.00 — a prior ceiling where rebounds have struggled to keep going.

: $72.00 — a prior ceiling where rebounds have struggled to keep going. Key Support: $60.50 — an area where buyers have recently shown up to defend price.

BSX Stock Bounces Around Tuesday

BSX Stock Price Activity: Boston Scientific shares were up 0.05% at $61.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock has traded between $60.05 and $61.68 on Tuesday.

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