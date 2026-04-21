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Two Spirit Airlines jets taxiing to take off.
April 21, 2026 11:05 AM 2 min read

What's Behind The Jump In Spirit Aviation Stock?

Spirit Rises After FAA Sees 12,000 Air Traffic Applications

The rally is lining up with a generally constructive session for equities, with small caps participating as the Russell 2000 (IWM) rises 0.58%. In that kind of environment, sharp moves in lower-priced stocks can get amplified as momentum traders press breakouts.

The market's tone is positive but not euphoric, with 6 sectors advancing versus 5 declining and an advance/decline ratio of 1.2. Leadership is coming from Technology (XLK) up 0.76% and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) up 0.52%, which tends to reinforce a risk-on posture even outside those sectors.

Stock Rises Above Key Averages

Spirit Aviation Holdings is trading near the top of its 52-week range (65 cents high, 16 cents low), a positioning that's consistent with buyers defending recent gains. The stock is trading about 131% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of 26 cents and about 114% above its 100-day SMA of 28 cents, which suggests the near-term trend has accelerated faster than the intermediate baseline.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving upside momentum. In everyday terms, that MACD setup means recent price action is pulling stronger than the prior trend pace.

  • Key Resistance: 50 cents — a round-number area that often acts like a "decision point" near highs
  • Key Support: 50 cents — where buyers may try to defend a pullback if momentum cools

Shares Soar On Tuesday

FLYYQ Stock Price Activity: Spirit Aviation Holdings shares were up 96.43% at $0.54 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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