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Netflix logo on a building exterior with trees and blue sky, California, U.S, October 09, 2025
April 21, 2026 11:05 AM 3 min read

Netflix Stock Is Trending Down: Critical Levels To Watch

Soft Q2 Outlook Offsets Strong Q1 Cash Flow

Netflix's guidance reset is the immediate overhang after first-quarter revenue of $12.25 billion topped estimates of $12.18 billion, while second-quarter revenue guidance of $12.57 billion came in below the $12.63 billion Street consensus.

The latest earnings beat didn't stop the stock from keying in on guidance, even with $5.1 billion in free cash flow and $5.3 billion in cash from operations reported for the first quarter. The update also highlighted $12.3 billion in cash and $14.4 billion of gross debt, alongside news tied to Reed Hastings' exit.

Netflix also guided second-quarter EPS to 78 cents versus 84 cents expected, even after posting $1.23 in first-quarter EPS versus 76 cents expected, keeping traders focused on what management sees ahead rather than what it just delivered. That beat-but-guide-down setup is why positioning has stayed jumpy around the call and leadership messaging.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NFLX

Netflix is still in a "repair" phase within its 52-week range ($75.01 low to $134.12 high), which fits a market that hasn't fully rebuilt confidence after last year's peak. The stock is trading 4.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.1% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to near-term pressure while the intermediate trend is trying to hold.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum right now. With the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still in place, longer-term trend followers typically look for sustained strength before treating rallies as more than bounces.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 5.33%, which lines up with a sideways-to-down longer-term tape rather than a clean uptrend. That context matters because rebounds can stall quickly if the stock can't reclaim key overhead levels.

  • Key Resistance: $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have tended to stall.
  • Key Support: $91.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.

Analysts Stay Bullish Despite Mixed Target Revisions

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)
  • Oppenheimer: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17)
  • Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 17)

Netflix Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths And Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-led profile with weak value and weak momentum. That combination often means the story can work long term, but the stock may need a clearer trend reversal before momentum traders re-engage.

NFLX Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 1.51% at $93.40 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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