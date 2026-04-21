Netflix Stock Is Trending Down: Critical Levels To Watch

- Netflix shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are NFLX shares declining?
Soft Q2 Outlook Offsets Strong Q1 Cash Flow
Netflix's guidance reset is the immediate overhang after first-quarter revenue of $12.25 billion topped estimates of $12.18 billion, while second-quarter revenue guidance of $12.57 billion came in below the $12.63 billion Street consensus.
The latest earnings beat didn't stop the stock from keying in on guidance, even with $5.1 billion in free cash flow and $5.3 billion in cash from operations reported for the first quarter. The update also highlighted $12.3 billion in cash and $14.4 billion of gross debt, alongside news tied to Reed Hastings' exit.
Netflix also guided second-quarter EPS to 78 cents versus 84 cents expected, even after posting $1.23 in first-quarter EPS versus 76 cents expected, keeping traders focused on what management sees ahead rather than what it just delivered. That beat-but-guide-down setup is why positioning has stayed jumpy around the call and leadership messaging.
Critical Price Levels To Watch For NFLX
Netflix is still in a "repair" phase within its 52-week range ($75.01 low to $134.12 high), which fits a market that hasn't fully rebuilt confidence after last year's peak. The stock is trading 4.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.1% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to near-term pressure while the intermediate trend is trying to hold.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum right now. With the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still in place, longer-term trend followers typically look for sustained strength before treating rallies as more than bounces.
Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 5.33%, which lines up with a sideways-to-down longer-term tape rather than a clean uptrend. That context matters because rebounds can stall quickly if the stock can't reclaim key overhead levels.
- Key Resistance: $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have tended to stall.
- Key Support: $91.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.
Analysts Stay Bullish Despite Mixed Target Revisions
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:
- Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)
- Oppenheimer: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17)
- Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 17)
Netflix Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths And Weaknesses
Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:
The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-led profile with weak value and weak momentum. That combination often means the story can work long term, but the stock may need a clearer trend reversal before momentum traders re-engage.
NFLX Stock Price Movement on Tuesday
NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 1.51% at $93.40 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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