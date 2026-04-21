Netflix Stock Is Trending Down: Critical Levels To Watch

Netflix shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are NFLX shares declining?

Soft Q2 Outlook Offsets Strong Q1 Cash Flow

Netflix's guidance reset is the immediate overhang after first-quarter revenue of $12.25 billion topped estimates of $12.18 billion, while second-quarter revenue guidance of $12.57 billion came in below the $12.63 billion Street consensus.

The latest earnings beat didn't stop the stock from keying in on guidance, even with $5.1 billion in free cash flow and $5.3 billion in cash from operations reported for the first quarter. The update also highlighted $12.3 billion in cash and $14.4 billion of gross debt, alongside news tied to Reed Hastings' exit.

Netflix also guided second-quarter EPS to 78 cents versus 84 cents expected, even after posting $1.23 in first-quarter EPS versus 76 cents expected, keeping traders focused on what management sees ahead rather than what it just delivered. That beat-but-guide-down setup is why positioning has stayed jumpy around the call and leadership messaging.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NFLX

Netflix is still in a "repair" phase within its 52-week range ($75.01 low to $134.12 high), which fits a market that hasn't fully rebuilt confidence after last year's peak. The stock is trading 4.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 1.1% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that points to near-term pressure while the intermediate trend is trying to hold.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which leans toward fading upside momentum right now. With the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still in place, longer-term trend followers typically look for sustained strength before treating rallies as more than bounces.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 5.33%, which lines up with a sideways-to-down longer-term tape rather than a clean uptrend. That context matters because rebounds can stall quickly if the stock can't reclaim key overhead levels.

Key Resistance : $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have tended to stall.

: $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $91.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.

Analysts Stay Bullish Despite Mixed Target Revisions

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 17)

Netflix Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths And Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-led profile with weak value and weak momentum. That combination often means the story can work long term, but the stock may need a clearer trend reversal before momentum traders re-engage.

NFLX Stock Price Movement on Tuesday

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 1.51% at $93.40 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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