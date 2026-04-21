Webull Unleashes $100 Million Buyback Catalyst

This move reflects Webull’s strategy to optimize its capital structure while maintaining flexibility for future investments, adding pressure as broader markets experienced gains on Monday.

Details

Webull’s board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

This decision underscores the company’s strong financial position and commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

Earnings Snapshot

Customer assets totaled $24.6 billion representing 81% year-over-year growth, driven by market recovery and strong net deposits, which grew 225% year-over-year.

Technical Analysis

Webull is currently trading within its 52-week range, with a high of $38.61 and a low of $4.50. The stock is trading 42.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 35.8% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. However, it remains 23.6% below its 200-day SMA, indicating a bearish long-term trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 77.26, which is considered overbought. This suggests that the stock may be due for a correction, as the momentum could be unsustainable at this level.

Key Resistance : $8.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may increase.

: $8.50 — A significant level where selling pressure may increase. Key Support: $7.50 — A level where buying interest could emerge.

Webull has experienced a 12-month return of -71.53%, indicating a challenging year for the stock. This long-term performance suggests that while there may be short-term gains, the overall trend remains concerning for investors.

Company Profile

Webull is a digital investment platform built upon next-generation global infrastructure services. It aims to be the platform of choice for a new generation of investors by creating an efficient, low-cost, and user-friendly investment experience.

The company’s recent share repurchase program is a strategic move to enhance shareholder value while maintaining the flexibility to invest in growth opportunities. This reflects Webull’s commitment to its long-term vision and market position as a leading investment platform.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Webull is slated to provide its next financial update on May 21, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 3 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents)

: 3 cents (Up from Loss of 6 cents) Revenue Estimate: $164.52 million (Up from $117.37 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $12.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains Target to $12.00) (April 21)

BULL Stock Price Activity: Webull shares were up 3.14% at $7.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: PJ McDonnell from Shutterstock