Why Is SoundHound AI Stock Up Today? LivePerson Deal Expands AI Platform

SoundHound AI stock is gaining positive traction. Why are SOUN shares climbing?

Omnichannel AI Deal Expands Enterprise Reach

SoundHound AI says it plans to acquire LivePerson to combine its voice agentic AI with LivePerson's digital messaging, positioning the combined business as an end-to-end omnichannel conversational AI platform.

The company says the deal creates one of the most comprehensive enterprise footprints in the space, including 25 of the Fortune 100, and it expects a $500M revenue opportunity with an accelerated path to profitability.

The broader market is also trading in a risk-on tone, with the S&P 500 up 0.2% and the Nasdaq up 0.29% as market breadth stays slightly positive.

Critical Levels To Watch for SOUN Stock

SoundHound's chart is still working through a longer-term downtrend, but the recent rebound is trying to reassert itself after the March swing low. The stock is trading 23.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8% below its 100-day SMA, which points to strong short-term momentum but a still-challenged intermediate trend.

The moving average structure remains a headwind: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, and the death cross (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) that occurred in January signals the longer trend has been bearish. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is currently above its signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing.

The stock's 12-month gain of 12.6% shows it has produced net upside over the past year, even though it remains far below the October 2025 52-week high of $22.17. With the 52-week low set in March at $5.83 and a nearby resistance zone around $9.00, traders often watch whether rallies can hold above recent breakout attempts rather than fading back into the prior range.

Key Resistance : $9.00 — an area where recent rallies have tended to stall.

: $9.00 — an area where recent rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $7.00 — a level where buyers have recently shown up.

SOUN Earnings Preview For May

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 7 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Down from a loss of 6 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Down from a loss of 6 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $42.62 million (Up from $29.13 million YoY)

SOUN Stock Price Movement Today

SOUN Stock Price Activity: SoundHound AI shares were up 1.20% at $8.42 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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