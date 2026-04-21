What's Behind The Drop In Northrop Grumman Stock?

Shares of Northrop Grumman Corp. (NASDAQ:NOC) are sinking Tuesday after the defense company reported first quarter earnings before the market opened.

Northrop Grumman stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are NOC shares down?

Northrop Grumman Beats Expectations

Northrop Grumman also affirmed the fiscal year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $27.40 to $27.90, against a $28.01 analyst estimate. The company also affirmed the fiscal year sales outlook of $43.500 billion to $44.000 billion, against a $43.908 billion estimate.

Stock Slips Below Key Averages

Northrop Grumman is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range ($450.13 low to $774.00 high), which points to consolidation after a strong run rather than a fresh breakout. The stock is trading 8.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.7% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bearish for the near-term trend even as the longer-term structure is still being tested.

The moving average stack is sending mixed signals: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish), but the 50-day SMA is still above the 200-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term trend from fully breaking down. That "short-term weak, long-term not broken" look often keeps price action choppy until the stock can reclaim the faster averages.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to sellers having the upper hand right now. In everyday terms, MACD being under its signal line means recent momentum is still fading rather than rebuilding.

Key Resistance : $708.50 — where rallies have recently stalled and sellers tend to show up.

: $708.50 — where rallies have recently stalled and sellers tend to show up. Key Support: $565.00 — a level where buyers have previously defended pullbacks.

Shares Slip On Tuesday

NOC Stock Price Activity: Northrop Grumman shares were down 5.56% at $620.42 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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