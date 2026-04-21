Lobo Technologies Stock Surges After Claw AI Upgrade Adds Paid Platform Catalyst

- Lobo Technologies stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind LOBO gains?
Planned Q2 2026 Paid Rollout Adds Monetization Catalyst
The company said the upgrade expands the platform from 33 AI agents to 38, with five new director-level agents covering marketing operations, export/import documentation, human resources, product strategy and technology advisory. LOBO said the expanded system creates a closed-loop "decision plus execution" ecosystem for manufacturers and foreign trade businesses.
LOBO also said it expects to begin accepting paid subscriptions for the platform in the second quarter of 2026, giving investors a potential commercialization catalyst beyond its core electric mobility business.
LOBO Shares Surge Tuesday Morning
LOBO Stock Price Activity: Lobo Technologies shares were up 26.20% at $0.72 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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