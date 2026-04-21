U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) rose sharply as the company upbeat first-quarter results and raised FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance.

Valmont Industries reported quarterly earnings of $5.51 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.67 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.029 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $995.284 million.

Valmont Industries shares jumped 11% to $455.04 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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