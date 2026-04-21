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April 21, 2026 10:06 AM 2 min read

Valmont Industries Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins UnitedHealth Group, Quest Diagnostics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) rose sharply as the company upbeat first-quarter results and raised FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance.

Valmont Industries reported quarterly earnings of $5.51 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.67 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.029 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $995.284 million.

Valmont Industries shares jumped 11% to $455.04 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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