Lucid Shares Rise After Uber Reports 11.52% Ownership Stake

Lucid Group stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for LCID shares?

What’s Driving Lucid Group’s Recent Funding And Leadership Changes?

Lucid is digesting a combined $1.05 billion funding stack tied to a deeper relationship with Uber, including Uber's plan to buy at least 35,000 vehicles for a global robotaxi platform and an added $200 million investment that lifts Uber's total commitment to $500 million.

The package also includes $550 million from Ayar Third Investment Company (affiliated with the Public Investment Fund) plus a $300 million underwritten public offering, keeping dilution and execution risk front-and-center as dilution risk back into focus.

Critical Levels To Watch for LCID Stock

Lucid is still pinned near the bottom of its 52-week range, which keeps the longer-term trend tilted lower even with a premarket bounce. The stock is trading 19.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 31.6% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to sellers controlling both the short-term and intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 27.61, which is in oversold territory and often shows selling pressure has become stretched. RSI at 27.61 signals downside momentum has dominated recently, even if bounces can show up quickly.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 70.91%, which matches the picture of a prolonged downtrend rather than a quick pullback. It's also sitting much closer to the $6.75 52-week low than the $33.70 high, showing how compressed sentiment has become.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall.

: $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds have tended to stall. Key Support: $7.50 — a round-number zone where buyers often try to slow selloffs.

Lucid Group Earnings Preview for May

The countdown is on: Lucid Group, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on May 5, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $-2.34 (Down from $-2.00 YoY)

: $-2.34 (Down from $-2.00 YoY) Revenue Estimate: $404.79 million (Up from $235.05 million YoY)

LCID Stock Price Activity Tuesday Morning

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were up 9.33% at $7.38 Tuesday morning, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of Lucid