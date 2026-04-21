ImmunityBio Stock Rises As ANKTIVA Launches in Saudi Arabia

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ANKTIVA Launches in Saudi Arabia

The company said ANKTIVA (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept) is now commercially available in Saudi Arabia for patients with certain indications of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Initial patients have been identified and are expected to receive treatment across both approved indications. The therapy is approved in combination with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as authorized by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

ImmunityBio said the launch was achieved within two months of announcing its Middle East and North Africa partnership with Biopharma and Cigalah Healthcare, which are supporting distribution in the region.

"Thanks to our strategic partnership with Biopharma and Cigalah Healthcare, and despite a fluid situation in the region, we have been able to bring this innovative cancer treatment to patients ahead of the deadline we announced in February," said CEO Richard Adcock.

The company said it plans to continue expanding access to ANKTIVA for eligible patients across the Middle East and North Africa.

ImmunityBio Shares Edge Higher

IBRX Price Action: At the time of publication, ImmunityBio shares are trading 0.24% higher at $8.21, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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