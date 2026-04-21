Plug Power Stock Is Flat Tuesday: What's Going On With PLUG Shares?

Plug remains a headline-driven momentum stock after a recent 6% drop, with traders still questioning whether contract wins such as its 275-megawatt electrolyzer award can outweigh near-term execution and funding concerns. Here’s what investors need to know.

Plug Power shares are showing limited movement. Where is PLUG stock headed?

What’s Driving Plug Power’s Stock Today?

Traders may be circling back to Plug's 275-megawatt GenEco PEM electrolyzer award tied to Hy2gen Canada's Courant project, which is aimed at producing low-carbon ammonia for mining explosives and also includes a Front-End Engineering Design contract.

At the same time, enthusiasm around the Courant win is still being weighed against Plug's latest quarterly results, when the company reported a loss of 63 cents per share versus estimates for a 10-cent loss, even as revenue of $225.2 million topped the $217.77 million consensus.

That disconnect may help explain why the project award has supported sentiment without yet convincing traders that Plug's underlying fundamentals have fully turned.

Critical Technical Levels For PLUG Stock

Plug's chart remains in a strong uptrend within its 52-week range, with the stock sitting well above its longer-term baselines—often a sign buyers are still in control of the bigger picture. It's trading 26.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 44.7% above its 100-day SMA, which points to firm short-term and intermediate trend support (with the stock around $3.22).

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is at 73.07, putting it in overbought territory and signaling that the recent run has been aggressive. RSI at 73.07 means upside momentum is strong, but it can also raise the odds of choppy pullbacks if buyers pause.

On the longer lens, the stock is up 308.32% over the past 12 months, which shows a powerful trend regime compared with where it traded last year. That kind of move can keep momentum traders engaged, but it also makes reactions around prior swing points (like the January swing high and March swing low) more important.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — near the prior 52-week high zone where rallies can stall.

: $4.50 — near the prior 52-week high zone where rallies can stall. Key Support: $2.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where dip-buying often shows up.

Plug Power Earnings Preview For May

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 11 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 21 cents YoY)

: Loss of 10 cents (Up from Loss of 21 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $141.17 million (Up from $133.67 million YoY)

PLUG Stock Price Movement In Premarket

PLUG Stock Price Activity: Plug Power shares were flat at $3.22 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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