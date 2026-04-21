Beyond Meat Stock Rises As Insider Selling Filing Draws Attention

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading higher Tuesday as investors react to a new SEC filing showing planned insider selling activity.

Beyond Meat shares are climbing with conviction. Why is BYND stock surging?

Insider Selling Filing Comes Into Focus

The filing indicates that company officer Teri L. Witteman intends to sell approximately 29,978 shares.

According to the filing, the shares stem from vested restricted stock units acquired over time and are set to be sold through Merrill Lynch. The transaction is being executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in December 2025, meaning the sale was scheduled in advance.

Such filings are common among executives and are typically used for diversification or liquidity purposes.

Beyond Meat Runs Hot After Sharp Rebound From Lows

Beyond Meat is rebounding from the lower end of its 52-week range (50 cents to $7.69), which frames the current push as a recovery attempt rather than a return to prior highs. The stock is trading 109% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 68.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that points to strong short- and intermediate-term upside momentum after a deep selloff.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 80.07, which flags overbought conditions and often lines up with "crowded" short-term buying. RSI at 80.07 means the stock has been rising fast enough that traders often start watching for cooling momentum.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 56.55%, which shows the longer-term trend has still been decisively negative despite the recent bounce. That longer-term pressure also shows up in the stock sitting 12.3% below its 200-day SMA, a level many investors treat as a line between long-term downtrends and recoveries.

Key Resistance : $1.50 — a nearby area where rebounds often stall if buyers lose momentum

: $1.50 — a nearby area where rebounds often stall if buyers lose momentum Key Support: $1.00 — a round-number zone that can act like a "line in the sand" on pullbacks

Beyond Meat Shares Rise

BYND Price Action: At the time of publication, Beyond Meat shares are trading 20.69% higher at $1.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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