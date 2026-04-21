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Stock market chart showing falling equity prices after a sudden crash. Bear market 3D illustration.
April 21, 2026 9:01 AM 2 min read

AXT Stock Slides As $550 Million Share Sale Raises Dilution Concerns

Dilution Concerns Weigh On AXT Tuesday

The deal covers 8,560,311 shares, with AXT also granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,284,046 additional shares, which could lift gross proceeds to about $632.5 million if fully exercised.

The stock appears under pressure because equity offerings typically raise dilution concerns, especially after a massive run. AXT had already surged more than 6,500% over the past year and about 381% year to date before the offering news, setting up the stock for a pullback once investors digested the capital raise. In after-hours trading Monday, shares fell 6.5% to $73.51.

Analyst Price Targets Still Imply Upside Despite Mixed Recent Calls

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $19.67. Recent analyst moves include:

  • B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Raises Target to $21.00) (Feb. 20)
  • Wedbush: Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Feb. 20)
  • Needham: Downgraded to Hold (Jan. 20)

AXTI Shares Slide Tuesday Morning

AXTI Stock Price Activity: Axt shares were down 9.39% at $71.36 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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