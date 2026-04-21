AXT Stock Slides As $550 Million Share Sale Raises Dilution Concerns

- AXT shares are retreating from recent levels. Why are AXTI shares down?
Dilution Concerns Weigh On AXT Tuesday
The deal covers 8,560,311 shares, with AXT also granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,284,046 additional shares, which could lift gross proceeds to about $632.5 million if fully exercised.
The stock appears under pressure because equity offerings typically raise dilution concerns, especially after a massive run. AXT had already surged more than 6,500% over the past year and about 381% year to date before the offering news, setting up the stock for a pullback once investors digested the capital raise. In after-hours trading Monday, shares fell 6.5% to $73.51.
Analyst Price Targets Still Imply Upside Despite Mixed Recent Calls
The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $19.67. Recent analyst moves include:
- B. Riley Securities: Neutral (Raises Target to $21.00) (Feb. 20)
- Wedbush: Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Feb. 20)
- Needham: Downgraded to Hold (Jan. 20)
AXTI Shares Slide Tuesday Morning
AXTI Stock Price Activity: Axt shares were down 9.39% at $71.36 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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