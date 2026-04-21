AXT Stock Slides As $550 Million Share Sale Raises Dilution Concerns

AXT shares are retreating from recent levels. Why are AXTI shares down?

Dilution Concerns Weigh On AXT Tuesday

The deal covers 8,560,311 shares, with AXT also granting underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,284,046 additional shares, which could lift gross proceeds to about $632.5 million if fully exercised.

The stock appears under pressure because equity offerings typically raise dilution concerns, especially after a massive run. AXT had already surged more than 6,500% over the past year and about 381% year to date before the offering news, setting up the stock for a pullback once investors digested the capital raise. In after-hours trading Monday, shares fell 6.5% to $73.51.

Analyst Price Targets Still Imply Upside Despite Mixed Recent Calls

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $19.67. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Neutral (Raises Target to $21.00) (Feb. 20)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $21.00) (Feb. 20) Wedbush : Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Feb. 20)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Feb. 20) Needham: Downgraded to Hold (Jan. 20)

AXTI Shares Slide Tuesday Morning

AXTI Stock Price Activity: Axt shares were down 9.39% at $71.36 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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