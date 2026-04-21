Amazon Stock Rises As Anthropic Commits Over $100B to AWS

Amazon stock is among today’s top performers. What’s driving AMZN stock higher?

AI Partnership Deepens With $100B AWS Commitment

The commitment includes the use of current and future generations of Amazon's Trainium chips, along with tens of millions of Graviton cores, to support the training and deployment of Anthropic's AI models. Anthropic is expected to secure up to 5 gigawatts of compute capacity, including access to upcoming Trainium3 systems.

The agreement deepens an existing partnership between the companies, with more than 100,000 customers already running Anthropic's Claude models on AWS. The collaboration also includes expansion into international markets across Asia and Europe to support growing demand.

Amazon said it will invest $5 billion in Anthropic immediately, with the potential to invest up to an additional $20 billion tied to certain milestones. This builds on the $8 billion Amazon has previously invested in the company.

Anthropic will continue using AWS as its primary cloud provider for mission-critical workloads, leveraging Amazon's infrastructure to scale AI model development and deployment.

Amazon Tests Highs as Momentum Runs Hot

Amazon is sitting just under its 52-week high ($258.60), which often turns into a "decision zone" where buyers and sellers fight over new highs. The stock is trading 14.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 13.9% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward a strong short- and intermediate-term uptrend.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 72.90 (overbought), which can line up with strong demand but also a higher chance of short-term cooling. RSI at 72.90 means momentum is running hot, so pullbacks can show up quickly if buyers pause.

Even with that strength, the longer-term moving-average picture still carries baggage from the death cross in March (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which is why follow-through matters near the highs. The 12-month gain of 48.39% shows the longer-term tape has rewarded dip-buying, but it also raises the bar for sustaining upside without consolidation.

Key Resistance : $258.50 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week peak

: $258.50 — where rallies have recently stalled near the 52-week peak Key Support: $226.50 — an area where buyers have tended to defend pullbacks

Amazon Shares Edge Higher

AMZN Price Action: At the time of publication, Amazon shares are trading 2.29% higher at $253.96, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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