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April 21, 2026 8:03 AM 1 min read

Vicor, AXT And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted first-quarter results.

Vicor reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $112.969 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $109.050 million.

Vicor shares dipped 2.2% to $220.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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