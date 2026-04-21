CrowdStrike Advances on AI Cybersecurity Push For SMBs

This initiative aims to enhance access to the Falcon platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Details

CrowdStrike announced an expansion of its Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) strategy, partnering with Dicker Data and Otsuka Corporation to increase SMB access to its Falcon platform.

This move is expected to accelerate AI-driven cybersecurity transformation, allowing MSSPs to deliver tailored security services to meet growing regional demand.

Jon Fox, vice president of channels and alliances, CrowdStrike Japan and Asia Pacific, added, “Budget constraints, complexity, and resource limitations continue to challenge businesses, with SMBs experiencing these challenges at a greater scale. Together with our partners, we are expanding access to the AI-powered protection that enables organizations to stay focused on their core business.”

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains on Monday, with the Technology sector rising 0.21%. CrowdStrike’s performance aligns with this positive sentiment, indicating that the stock is moving with broader market trends.

CrowdStrike is currently trading within its 52-week range, showing a solid position compared to its recent performance. The stock is trading 9.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), indicating short-term strength, while it is 0.4% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting some intermediate weakness.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 59.29, indicating neutral momentum. This level suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may lead to a stable trading environment.

Key Resistance : $452.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $452.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $364.50 — This level could provide a safety net for buyers if tested.

CrowdStrike has shown a 12-month performance of 19.43%, reflecting a positive trend over the longer term. This performance suggests that the stock is maintaining upward momentum, despite some fluctuations along the way.

Recent Earnings & Buyback Boost

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 24% year over year to $5.25 billion, driven by $330.7 million in net new ARR added during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company guided for fiscal 2027 revenue in the range of $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion, compared with estimates of $5.86 billion. It expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.78 to $4.90 per share, roughly in line with consensus estimates of $4.82 per share.

This month, the company’s board has approved an additional $500 million for its share repurchase program, lifting the total authorization to $1.5 billion.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $499.91. Recent analyst moves include:

Wolfe Research : Upgraded to Outperform (Target $450.00) (March 30)

: Upgraded to Outperform (Target $450.00) (March 30) RBC Capital : Outperform (Maintains Target to $550.00) (March 17)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $550.00) (March 17) Morgan Stanley: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $510.00) (March 10)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CRWD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike Holdings shares were up 1.58% at $440.00 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock