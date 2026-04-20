The prevailing Wall Street narrative around space — that ever-cheaper rides to orbit will unlock everything from megaconstellations to orbital data centers — is colliding with reality on the launch pad.

ASTS stock is down. See the chart and price action here.

According to Bank of America’s takeaways from the 41st Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, spacecraft operators are flagging launch access as the single biggest bottleneck.

Far from falling, launch prices are climbing.

Some buyers are planning around roughly 10% annual launch price hikes over the next five years, and certain manifests are booked solid two to three years out.

The math is already showing up at the market leader.

SpaceX in late February raised dedicated Falcon 9 pricing to $74 million from $70 million, with rideshare rates moving to $7,000/kg from $6,000/kg.

Why Capacity Is So Tight

Here are some forces squeezing the launch market:

The successful providers are eating their own supply. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 cadence is plateauing this year as the company shifts focus to Starship, even as Starlink consumes the bulk of available slots.

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) ‘s medium-lift Neutron rocket — the most credible near-term Falcon 9 alternative — has been pushed to Q4 2026, per Via Satellite.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently booked 10 more launches with SpaceX citing a “near-term shortage in launch capacity,” per Ars Technica.

United Launch Alliance is targeting 20 to 25 launches in 2026 after managing only six in 2025.

Stocks Positioned To Benefit

Rocket Lab could be the clearest pure-play winner of the launch bottleneck. Even before Neutron flies, the company's backlog grew 73% year-over-year to $1.85 billion at the end of 2025.

Neutron is targeted to undercut Falcon 9 by roughly $15 million per launch, per Intellectia, and is the leading candidate to absorb spillover demand the moment it certifies.

Rocket Lab also has a vertically integrated spacecraft business — including an $816 million prime contract for 18 satellites — giving it the same flywheel SpaceX is using.

Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) could be viewed as a picks-and-shovels beneficiary regardless of which launcher wins.

Karman supplies payload fairings, interstage structures, and propulsion systems across hypersonics, missile defense, and space launch. More launches — at any price — means more Karman content.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is a launch consumer, but worth flagging because the company has secured SpaceX manifest slots through IM-4 — an increasingly valuable asset as backlogs lengthen.

AST SpaceMobile is heavily exposed to the launch bottleneck because its BlueBird constellation depends on New Glenn for upmass — and Blue Origin’s recent failure could put its 45 to 60 satellite year-end target at risk.

The Big Picture

The launch shortage puts pressure on the entire industry. For launchers like SpaceX and Rocket Lab, or a propulsion supplier like Karman, scarcity is pricing power.

For constellation operators without their own rockets, it’s a margin and schedule problem — and the punishment for picking the wrong launch partner just got steeper.

Until Neutron, Vulcan at full cadence and a stabilized New Glenn collectively add real capacity — likely a 2027 story at the earliest — expect the squeeze, and the price hikes, to continue.

Photo: Artsiom P / Shutterstock