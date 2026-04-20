Arm Stock Bucks Market Weakness As Hyperscaler AI Buildout Fuels Momentum

Arm is catching a tailwind from AI infrastructure optimism after a custom 2nm AI chip partnership expansion between Meta Platforms and Broadcom helped push Arm shares up last week.

Arm Holdings stock is surging to new heights today. Why is ARM stock up today?

Hyperscaler AI Chip Buildout Supports Arm Bullish Narrative

Arm's bid on Monday is being reinforced by the market's read-through that hyperscalers are accelerating custom silicon roadmaps, including 2nm AI chip efforts tied to Meta's multi-year Broadcom partnership.

That matters for Arm because the same buildout is increasingly multi-vendor, with Meta highlighted as actively building across Nvidia, AMD and Arm alongside custom programs.

Monday’s move looks driven more by technical positioning than by the tape, with Arm holding near the top of its 52-week range and pressing toward a well-defined resistance zone.

Arm Stock Trades Near 52-Week Highs As Buyers Stay In Control

Arm is trading near its 52-week highs ($183.16) rather than its lows ($95.32), which leans toward a market that's still rewarding the longer-term uptrend. The stock is trading 16.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 37.5% above its 100-day SMA, a spread that points to strong short- and intermediate-term trend control by buyers.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 68.99, which is close to the overbought threshold and lines up with persistent upside pressure. RSI at 68.99 means momentum is strong, but it's also nearing a zone where rallies can start to cool.

The death cross in January (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) is still a longer-term "caution flag," even though price has pushed well above key averages since then. With resistance overhead, the next test is whether buyers can keep control without slipping back toward the nearest support.

Key Resistance : $180.50 — Where recent rallies have tended to stall.

: $180.50 — Where recent rallies have tended to stall. Key Support: $161 — An area where buyers have recently defended pullbacks.

Arm Investors Now Look Ahead To May 6 Earnings

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 6.

EPS Estimate : 50 cents (Down from 55 cents year-over-year)

: 50 cents (Down from 55 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $1.47 billion (Up from $1.24 billion YoY)

: $1.47 billion (Up from $1.24 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 222.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Wall Street Keeps Buy Rating On Arm Despite Mixed Recent Calls

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with a consensus price target of $179.90. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Raises target to $210 on April 16)

: Positive (Raises target to $210 on April 16) Goldman Sachs : Sell (Raises target to $125 on April 9)

: Sell (Raises target to $125 on April 9) Morgan Stanley: Downgraded to Equal-Weight (Raises target to $150 on April 7)

ARM Shares Climb Monday Afternoon

ARM Stock Price Activity: ARM Holdings shares were up 4.89% at $175.04 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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