Enveric Biosciences Stock Soars After Trump's Psychedelics Executive Order

Enveric Biosciences shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling ENVB momentum?

Regulatory Shift Sparks Sector Surge

Enveric surged more than 92% in premarket trading as investors rushed into psychedelic‑focused biotech names following the administration's weekend directive. The move sparked a sector‑wide rally.

The executive order instructs regulators to speed up review timelines for psychedelic therapies, a shift that could meaningfully shorten the path to market for treatments aimed at PTSD, depression, addiction and other severe mental‑health conditions.

The administration also committed $50 million to support ibogaine research, signaling deeper federal involvement in psychedelic medicine. Ibogaine remains a Schedule I substance in the U.S., but the funding marks one of the most significant federal endorsements of psychedelic research to date.

According to Reuters, RBC's Brian Abrahams described the directive as a major step toward reducing regulatory uncertainty for psychedelic drugs, which have shown promising clinical results but faced unclear approval timelines.

A Risk-On Pulse In Small Caps, Not A Marketwide Party

Enveric is still recovering from a heavily damaged long‑term chart, with shares trading far below the 52‑week high of $17.84. That gap keeps the broader trend cautious, even with the recent surge. The stock now sits 90.8% above its 20‑day simple moving average and 11.3% above its 100‑day SMA, reflecting a sharp short‑term rebound that's beginning to test the intermediate trend.

The moving‑average structure still leans bearish. The 20‑day SMA remains below the 50‑day, and the 50‑day is still below the 200‑day. This is a classic long‑term downtrend alignment that hasn't fully reset. With shares trading 47.2% under the 200‑day SMA, the rally is strong, but it's happening beneath a major long‑term ceiling that often acts as a tougher barrier for sustained follow‑through.

Momentum, however, is improving. The MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, signaling that buying pressure is building after the recent spike.

When MACD crosses above the signal line, it typically reflects buyers gaining control more quickly than sellers are backing off, which supports the idea that short‑term momentum is shifting in Enveric's favor.

Key Resistance : $4.50 — a nearby area where rallies have recently stalled

: $4.50 — a nearby area where rallies have recently stalled Key Support: $3.50 — a round-number zone that can act like a near-term "line in the sand"

ENVB Stock Is Surging

ENVB Price Action: Enveric shares were up 106.04% at $3.75 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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