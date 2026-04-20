Netflix Shares Drop As Soft Outlook, Reed Hastings Exit Weigh On Sentiment

- Netflix stock is trending lower. Why are NFLX shares declining?
Netflix Pricing Power Narrative Stays In Focus
The earnings beat came with bigger cash-generation headlines that didn't stop the stock from focusing on the guide, including $5.1 billion of free cash flow and $5.3 billion of cash from operations in the first-quarter. Netflix also exited the quarter with $12.3 billion in cash and $14.4 billion of gross debt.
Netflix Shares Remain Stuck In A Repair Phase
Netflix is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range ($75.01 low to $134.12 high), which indicates the stock is still in a repair phase after last year's peak. It's trading 3.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 2.2% above its 100-day SMA, a mix that suggests near-term pressure while the intermediate trend is trying to hold together.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward improving momentum even as price chops around. In everyday terms, MACD being above the signal line means upside momentum is currently stronger than downside momentum, but it still needs follow-through.
The death cross in December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains an overhang for longer-term trend followers, even though the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA (a shorter-term bullish tilt). Over the last 12 months, the stock is down 4.26%, which is consistent with a longer stretch of sideways-to-down trading rather than a sustained uptrend.
- Key Resistance: $100.00 — a round-number area where rallies have recently stalled.
- Key Support: $91.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up on pullbacks.
Analysts Keep Bullish Bias On Netflix Despite Mixed Target Changes
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.15. Recent analyst moves include:
- Piper Sandler: Overweight (Raises Target to $115.00) (April 17)
- Oppenheimer: Outperform (Lowers Target to $120.00) (April 17)
- Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $110.00) (April 17)
Benzinga Edge Rankings
Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:
The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality-heavy profile that's still struggling to translate into clean price momentum. With weak Value and weak Momentum, the stock may stay headline-sensitive until it can reclaim key resistance and hold above it.
NFLX Shares Edge Lower Monday Afternoon
NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 3.04% at $94.35 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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