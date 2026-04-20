Candel Therapeutics Stock Soars After Cantor Fitzgerald's Overweight Rating

Candel Therapeutics stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are CADL shares rallying?

That timing matters. The tape is conflicted: the Nasdaq (QQQ) is down 0.53% and the S&P 500 (SPY) is down 0.35%, while the Russell 2000 (IWM) is up 0.28%. Leadership is coming from Materials (XLB) up 0.85% and Energy (XLE) up 0.81%, and breadth is slightly negative with 5 sectors advancing and 6 declining.

The Catalyst: A Fresh Overweight And A Repriced Risk-Reward

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Candel with an Overweight rating on April 20. The call lands as the stock trades near the top of its recent range, and it effectively reframes the debate from "wait for proof" to "pay attention now." For clinical-stage companies, that shift is often the whole ballgame: expectations reset, positioning changes and the stock starts trading more on perceived optionality than on near-term numbers.

And once the market starts leaning into optionality, price levels stop being trivia and start becoming triggers.

Candel Versus The Tape: Breakout Energy With Overbought Heat

Candel Therapeutics is pressing into new highs within its 52-week range, with price now above the prior 52-week high of $7.25, an area that often flips from "ceiling" to a level traders watch for follow-through.

The stock is trading 49.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.8% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that screams upside pressure, but also hints at how crowded the short-term move may be.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 75.31. That's overbought territory, which tends to pair nicely with fast, emotional buying — and not-so-nicely with sudden air pockets. Even in strong uptrends, when RSI runs this hot, the market has a habit of testing conviction with sharp pullbacks.

Key levels are clean and, in a momentum tape, they can become self-fulfilling:

Key Resistance: $7.50 — a round-number area where breakouts often get "tested" for staying power.

Key Support: $5.50 — near the 200-day SMA zone, a common line buyers defend in uptrends.

Zooming out, the stock is up 66.52% over the past 12 months, which keeps the longer-term trend constructive despite the volatility. The blemish is the death cross that occurred in March (the 50-day SMA falling below the 200-day SMA), a technical "trend stigma" that can hang around until longer-term averages start turning back up.

Targets Set The Ceiling

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $20.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald: Initiated with Overweight (April 20)

Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $26.00) (March 18)

Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $22.00) (March 13)

Those numbers — $20.00, $26.00, and $22.00 — don't just sit on a spreadsheet. They become reference points for how much upside the Street is willing to underwrite, and they can influence how aggressively investors chase a move like this one.

When the stock is printing new highs and the target range is still far above spot, the temptation is to treat volatility as a feature, not a bug, right up until the market decides it wants proof instead of possibility.

Benzinga Edge Scorecard: Momentum Is The Only Signal That Matters Right Now

On the Benzinga Edge scorecard, the snapshot is narrow but telling:

Momentum: Neutral (Score: 67.03)

The stock's trend is constructive, but not in the strongest tier versus peers.

The verdict is straightforward: the Benzinga Edge scorecard flags a momentum-leaning profile driven by the recent breakout attempt.

CADL Stock Skyrockets Monday

CADL Price Action: Candel shares were up 17.27% at $7.47 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

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