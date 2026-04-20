Ondas Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On With ONDS Shares?

Ondas stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are ONDS shares rallying?

Eastern Border Tender Launches Initial Execution Phase

The new order marks the first phase of execution under the eastern border tender and expands Ondas' active demining footprint in Israel. The company said the work will support large-scale land clearance needed for new border infrastructure and security fencing.

4M Defense plans to deploy its AI-enabled land intelligence platform, which combines autonomous ground robots, aerial drones, advanced sensing technologies and AI-driven data processing to survey, detect and clear hazardous areas.

Ondas said the eastern border award adds to a separate $30 million Israel-Syria border demining project announced in March, for which it has already received a $15.8 million order.

Two Active Demining Programs Strengthen Revenue Visibility

Together, the two active programs now represent about $80 million in aggregate tender value, with management pointing to additional orders in 2026 and follow-on phases in the years ahead.

CEO Eric Brock said the projects provide near-term revenue visibility and could expand into larger, longer-duration engagements as governments continue prioritizing border security and infrastructure development.

ONDS Stock Holds Above Key Moving Averages

Ondas is holding in the upper half of its 52-week range (69 cents to $15.28), which is consistent with a trend that's still biased upward despite recent swings. The stock is trading 11.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 6.2% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for both short-term and intermediate trend control.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside momentum versus the prior downswing. With the MACD having flipped below the zero line in October 2025, this current "above-signal" posture reads like a recovery attempt rather than a fully reset bull run.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 1239.42%, which highlights how aggressive the longer-term trend has been even with pullbacks along the way. That kind of run often makes nearby resistance levels more important, because prior sellers tend to reappear at obvious chart ceilings.

Key Resistance : $12.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $12.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $9.00 — an area where buyers have tended to step in.

ONDS Shares Jump Monday Afternoon

ONDS Stock Price Activity: Ondas shares were up 5.70% at $10.58 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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