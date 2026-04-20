Why Is Salesforce Stock Charging Higher On Monday?

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares are trading higher on Monday. CEO Marc Benioff took to X to tout the success of the company’s Agentforce AI platform.

The Nasdaq is down 0.57% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.34%.

• Why is CRM stock advancing?

Benioff Counters Software Bears

Benioff directly refuted critics predicting a bleak future for enterprise software. He highlighted impressive performance metrics at major firms like Pearson and PenFed.

Benioff referred to the shift as “Agenticware,” not just software. He noted that results provide tangible return on investment and not just hype.

Agentforce Drives Efficiency

At Pearson, the platform autonomously manages refunds and order statuses. This led to a 40% increase in queries resolved without human intervention. PenFed saw similar gains, and it reported a 40% reduction in total IT tickets.

AI Opportunity Growth

Despite recent “SaaSpocalypse” fears, Benioff remains optimistic. He believes AI enhances Salesforce's core value. "The opportunity has never been greater," Benioff told the Wall Street Journal. He insists that leading AI labs cannot replace Salesforce's security and compliance infrastructure.

Technical Analysis

Salesforce is trying to build a base off its April swing low while still sitting well below its longer-term trend markers, which keeps the bigger-picture chart cautious.

The stock is trading 2.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), suggesting near-term demand is improving, but it remains 14.2% below its 100-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock was down 20.76%, with the 52-week range spanning $163.52 to $296.05.

Key Resistance : $189

: $189 Key Support: $179

CRM Stock Price Activity: Salesforce shares were up 2.81% at $187.25 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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