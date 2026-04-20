Why Is Snowflake Stock Surging On Monday?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares are trading higher on Monday. The stock is gaining traction even as the Nasdaq falls 0.69% and the S&P 500 sheds 0.41%.

Investors are rotating back into growth-oriented cloud and software names. This follows a prolonged “SaaSpocalypse” sell-off that erased billions in market cap.

• Snowflake stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling SNOW momentum?

Moving Past SaaSpocalypse Fears

Ives framed the recent panic as a “generational buy.”

The Empire Strikes Back

Market commentator Jim Cramer noted the shift on social media last week. He quipped that the “software empire strikes back.” Cramer highlighted a reluctant short-covering rally across marquee SaaS names.

Technical Analysis

Snowflake is still sitting in the lower half of its 52-week range after a steep reset from the November high. The stock is trading 0.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 22.3% below its 100-day SMA.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is up 10%. Still, with the 52-week low set in April and the stock well below the 52-week high, the chart reads more like a rebuild than a clean uptrend.

Key Resistance : $158

: $158 Key Support: $145

SNOW Stock Price Activity: Snowflake shares were up 4.84% at $151.05 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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