Why IonQ Stock Is Powering Up On Monday?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares are trading higher Monday. The move follows a fresh analyst endorsement and heavy short interest dynamics.

The Nasdaq is down 0.66% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.38%.

• IonQ shares are showing limited movement. Where are IONQ shares going?

Northland Capital Sets Bullish Target

Northland Capital Markets analyst Nehal Chokshi initiated coverage on IonQ on Monday. Chokshi assigned an Outperform rating to the quantum computing firm. According to Benzinga Pro, the analyst set a price target of $55. This upbeat valuation follows a volatile period for the stock.

Short Interest Fuels Squeeze Potential

Data shows a recent climb in bearish bets. Short interest rose from 79.48 million to 80.93 million shares recently. This represents 22.78% of the company’s float. It would take 4.48 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Recovering From Profit-Taking

The stock surged 50% last week. This rally stemmed from a contract win for DARPA's HARQ program. Shares dipped Friday as investors locked in gains.

Quantum Sector Momentum

Technical Analysis

IonQ is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range of $23.48 to $84.64. It's trading 46.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.1% above its 100-day SMA.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is at 76.28.

Key Resistance : $55.50

: $55.50 Key Support: $44

IONQ Stock Price Activity: IonQ shares were up 0.95% at $46.52 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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