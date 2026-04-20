This Psychedelic Biotech Stock Is Soaring After Trump Executive Order

Compass Pathways stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why are CMPS shares at highs?

CMPS Shares React To Executive Order

Compass Pathways shares are surging after the executive order was announced over the weekend, sparking a broad rally across the psychedelic‑medicine space. The executive order aims to accelerate access to medical research and treatment based on psychedelic ‌drugs.

The administration committed $50 million to support ibogaine research, a Schedule I substance derived from an African shrub. The funding was framed as part of a broader push to address mental‑health challenges, including PTSD and treatment‑resistant depression, areas where psychedelic therapies have shown early promise in clinical studies.

According to Reuters, RBC analyst Brian Abrahams described the executive order as a meaningful step toward reducing regulatory uncertainty for psychedelic medicines. A faster review pathway could shorten the time to market for therapies that have generated encouraging clinical data but have faced unclear approval timelines.

Compass CEO Kabir Nath said the executive order highlights the urgency of the mental‑health crisis and the potential role FDA‑approved psychedelic therapies could play. Compass is currently advancing COMP360, a synthetic psilocybin formulation for treatment‑resistant depression, through Phase 3 clinical trials.

CMPS Moves Above Key Levels

Compass stock is now trading above its prior 52-week high of $8.90, and the distance from key moving averages shows just how aggressive the move has become: Compass is 74.3% above its 20-day simple moving average and 53.5% above its 100-day SMA.

Momentum gauges are singing from the same hymnbook. MACD is bullish, with the MACD line above the signal line and a positive histogram — market shorthand for strengthening upside momentum rather than a rollover. And the longer-term trend has already been doing the work: over the past 12 months, the stock is up 193.2%.

From here, the chart hands traders two clean reference points. On the upside, $10.00 is the round-number area where breakouts often pause, retest, or bait late chasers. On the downside, $6.50 sits near the 50-day/100-day SMA zone that has recently served as an anchor for dip-buyers.

CMPS Stock Soars Monday

CMPS Price Action: Compass Pathways shares were up 49.10% at $9.93 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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