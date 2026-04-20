AMC Stock Falls Monday As Traders Cool On Theater Optimism

AMC Entertainment stock is trending lower. Why are AMC shares declining?

CEO Backs Studio Consolidation As A Tailwind For Theaters

AMC's move lower Monday comes even as CEO Adam Aron called a potential Paramount Skydance–Warner Bros. Discovery tie-up a "significant improvement" for theaters, pointing to a 45-day theatrical-only window as the key economic lever.

That view has been reinforced by "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" reaching $628.7 million worldwide after two full weekends, including $300 million domestic and $320.6 million international.

CEO Adam Aron has publicly backed Paramount Skydance's plan to buy Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing it could help keep movies exclusive to theaters longer, including a 45-day theatrical-only window.

Box Office Strength And Concession Sales Support The Bull Case

The same narrative has been reinforced by a strong start to 2026 at the box office, led by "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" reaching $628.7 million worldwide after two full weekends. The film has already crossed $300 million domestically and added $320.6 million internationally, a scale that tends to lift exhibitor sentiment on admissions and concession attach rates.

The film's tie-in concessions have also been a bright spot, with AMC saying Mario products ranked as its second-strongest performer for themed popcorn buckets and related food items, behind only the Taylor Swift documentary.

AMC has also pointed to its highest combined global admissions and food-and-beverage revenue for a five-day Easter stretch in its 106-year history, with more than six million guests visiting AMC and ODEON locations worldwide.

AMC's Near-Term Rebound Stays Intact Despite Monday Pullback

AMC is still working through a rebound off its March swing low, but it remains well below the $4.08 52-week high, which keeps the longer-term recovery debate alive. The stock is trading 45.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 19.5% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans bullish for near-term trend control even after a down day.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 82.51, which is deep in overbought territory and often lines up with choppier pullbacks. RSI at 82.51 means buyers have been in control lately, but the move is stretched enough that dips can show up quickly.

Key Resistance : $2.00 — a round-number area where rallies often stall first

: $2.00 — a round-number area where rallies often stall first Key Support: $1.50 — near the 100-day SMA zone where buyers may try to defend

Analysts Keep Hold Consensus As Price Targets Stay Muted

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $1.37. Recent analyst moves include:

Macquarie : Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.50) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.50) (Feb. 26) Citigroup : Sell (Lowers Target to $1.10) (Feb. 25)

: Sell (Lowers Target to $1.10) (Feb. 25) Roth Capital: Neutral (Lowers Target to $1.50) (Feb. 25)

AMC Shares Fall Monday Afternoon

AMC Stock Price Activity: AMC Entertainment Hldgs shares were down 4.84% at $1.77 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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