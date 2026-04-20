Nebius Stock Rises After Recent Decline: What's Happening?

Nebius Group stock is gaining positive traction. What’s driving NBIS shares up?

The Technical Setup

Nebius is trading at $155.48, keeping it within roughly 8% of its April high at $168.71, which remains the key ceiling that has stopped recent breakout attempts. The stock is outperforming both the Nasdaq, down 0.57%, and the S&P 500, down 0.36%, pointing to steady, stock‑specific demand rather than a lift from the broader market.

Nebius is sitting 27.9% above its 20‑day simple moving average and 58.1% above its 100‑day simple moving average, reflecting strong short‑term momentum and a firmly intact intermediate uptrend. The distance from these moving averages highlights how extended the stock is, but the trend remains constructive as long as those levels continue to act as support.

RSI Near Overbought Territory

The relative strength index is currently at 68.55, approaching the 70 level that typically signals overbought conditions. This reading confirms that buyers remain firmly in control, but it also suggests the stock is entering a zone where consolidation or profit‑taking becomes more likely.

While RSI can stay elevated for long stretches during strong trends, the current level indicates limited room for further upside without a pause to reset momentum.

Key Levels Traders Are Watching

Nebius has established clear levels that will guide near‑term trading. Resistance remains at $168.50, near the prior 52‑week high where recent rallies have stalled. A decisive move above this area with strong volume would signal continuation of the uptrend and could attract momentum‑driven buyers.

Support sits near $126.00, close to the 20‑day simple moving average, where buyers have stepped in during recent pullbacks. A break below $126.00 would indicate a shift in character and could trigger stops from traders who rely on moving‑average levels to manage risk.

Volume and Trend Structure

The stock's 677% gain over the past 12 months reflects an unusually powerful long‑term trend and a market that has aggressively repriced the name.

With the April high still within reach and recent trading forming a tight consolidation range, the chart suggests the stock is digesting gains rather than weakening. Volume will play a key role in determining the next move. Rising volume into resistance would support a breakout scenario, while fading volume would increase the likelihood of a pullback toward support.

NBIS Stock Is Moving Higher

NBIS Price Action: Nebius shares were up 0.94% at $158.62 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $168.71, according to Benzinga Pro.

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