Semiconductors Look Dangerously Overheated After Massive Run: Analyst

BTIG's Jonathan Krinsky is flashing a yellow light on the market's blistering run—saying the rally looks real, but the timing to chase it isn't.

While he sees the S&P 500 pushing sustainably beyond 7,000, Krinsky warns that after a near-vertical surge—highlighted by a 13-day winning streak in the NASDAQ Composite—investors may be better off waiting for a pullback rather than jumping in at stretched levels.

Medium-Term Outlook Remains Positive, But Timing Matters

Krinsky told CNBC last Saturday that the recent signals point to a durable rally with sustained legs beyond the 7,000 level for the S&P 500, reinforcing a constructive medium-term view.

However, he emphasized that investors should weigh the timeframe and entry point, noting that after 13 straight up days in the NASDAQ and a 15–16% surge, a better opportunity to enter the market will likely emerge.

He maintained that the rally can continue, but cautions that current levels may not offer the best risk-reward.

Software Shows Strength While Semis Look Stretched

Krinsky identified software as an area with upside, indicating continued momentum in that segment.

In contrast, he flagged semiconductors as overheated, noting that the group sits 17% above its 50-day moving average, an extreme level rarely seen over the past couple of decades.

He argued that parts of the market are showing "too much cheer" and could face a near-term pullback, even if the broader trend remains intact.

Defensive Sectors and Bonds Offer Relative Opportunity

Krinsky highlighted limited attractive entry points across the market, stating that most sectors appear "super extended."

He pointed to consumer staples and healthcare as potential opportunities, as they have lagged the rally and may offer better near-term setups.

He also sees bonds as attractive, explaining that they have not rebounded despite easing crude prices and rising equities.

He believes a potential upside in bonds could support defensive sectors in the near term, offering a more balanced risk-reward compared to stretched growth areas.

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