What's Behind The Rise In Artelo Biosciences Stock?

Artelo Biosciences stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling ARTL momentum?

Artelo Highlights Peer-Reviewed Article On Pain Treatment

Artelo Biosciences announced that a peer‑reviewed article focused on FABP5 as a therapeutic target for pain was published, putting a spotlight on its science and pipeline narrative. The update hit as Healthcare is currently a bottom-performing sector on the day, ranking 9 out of 11 sectors.

“This peer-reviewed publication strengthens the scientific foundation for ART26.12 and reinforces our view that FABP5 inhibition represents a novel mechanism of action with the potential to redefine the treatment of pain,” said Andrew Yates, Artelo’s chief scientific officer.

ARTL Shares Trade Below Key Averages

Artelo is still working to repair a longer-term downtrend, with the stock sitting far below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which often acts like a "line in the sand" for long-term trend followers. At $5.12, the stock is trading 24% below its 20-day SMA and 1.2% below its 100-day SMA, which leans bearish for short-term momentum while showing it's trying to stabilize in the intermediate term.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, remains bearish with the MACD line below the signal line, which typically aligns with sellers having the edge on follow-through. With support near $5.00 and resistance near $6.00, traders are watching whether the breakout attempt can hold above support rather than fading back into the prior range.

The 12-month return is -73.31%, which underscores how much downside the stock has absorbed over the past year. Even after recent swings, the stock remains much closer to its $2.96 52-week low than its $85.80 high, a setup that often keeps rallies choppy unless new catalysts keep arriving.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — an area where rebounds have recently struggled to push through.

: $6.00 — an area where rebounds have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $5.00 — a level buyers have defended, and a key "hold" zone for the current move.

ARTL Shares Rise On Monday

ARTL Stock Price Activity: Artelo Biosciences shares were up 8.56% at $4.82 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock