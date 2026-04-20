Lucid Stock Hits A New All-Time Low Monday: What's Going On?

Lucid Group stock is at significant support. What’s pressuring LCID?

$1.05 Billion Funding Package Brings Dilution Risk Back Into Focus

Lucid is drawing fresh selling after announcing a deeper relationship tied to Uber Technologies, including a plan for Uber to purchase at least 35,000 vehicles for a global robotaxi platform and an added $200 million investment that brings Uber's total commitment to $500 million.

Alongside that, Ayar Third Investment Company (affiliated with the Public Investment Fund) committed $550 million and Lucid priced an underwritten public offering for $300 million in gross proceeds, putting dilution fears back in focus.

The financing stack is large enough to reset positioning: across the Uber add-on, the Ayar/PIF commitment and the public offering, the combined raise is expected to total about $1.05 billion, even as the 35,000-vehicle target raises the bar for production follow-through.

CEO Transition Raises Pressure To Deliver On Robotaxi Scale-Up

Lucid's leadership transition is also part of the risk calculus, with Silvio Napoli named CEO while Marc Winterhoff remains COO, keeping the market focused on whether execution improves quickly enough to offset dilution concerns.

That CEO handoff landed alongside the same $1.05 billion combined funding package and the 35,000-vehicle ambition, tightening the timeline for operational proof points.

Lucid Trades Near 52-Week Lows As Selling Pressure Builds

Technical Analysis Lucid is pinned near the bottom of its 52-week range and is pressing below the prior 52-week low of $7.23, which keeps the longer-term trend pointed down. The stock is trading 24.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 34.7% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that leans toward sellers controlling both the short-term and intermediate trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is below its signal line with a negative histogram, which leans toward fading upside momentum after the bearish cross in May 2025. When MACD sits under its signal line and the histogram is negative, it usually means rallies are having trouble building traction.

Key Resistance : $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds can stall.

: $10.00 — a prior "line in the sand" area where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $7.50 — a round-number zone where buyers often try to slow selloffs.

Analysts Keep Hold Consensus As Price Targets Reset Lower

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $13.33. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $10.00) (April 15) Baird : Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $12.00) (April 15) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $17.00) (March 18)

LCID Shares Edge Lower Monday Morning

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 5.62% at $6.89 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock