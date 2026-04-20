Trade Desk Shares Are Moving Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Trade Desk shares are advancing steadily. Why are TTD shares climbing?

Leadership Turnover Adds Fresh Focus On Trade Desk

According to an Adweek report from last week, three senior executives are leaving The Trade Desk at the same time.

Adweek said chief marketing officer Ian Colley is departing after seven years and told the outlet he is leaving "to pursue an exciting new opportunity." Internal marketer Anna Sayre will replace him.

Australian outlet B&T also reported that communications executive Melinda Zurich and Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Matthew Henick are leaving alongside Colley.

The departures follow board director Lise J. Buyer's resignation, which took effect on April 3.

Audit And Client-Spending Concerns Cloud The Backdrop

The executive turnover comes after Paris-based Publicis Groupe reportedly told clients to pause spending on The Trade Desk's demand-side platform following a third-party audit that raised concerns about fee practices, markups and transparency.

The Trade Desk pushed back on the report. CEO Jeff Green wrote in a LinkedIn post that "TTD has not failed any audit ever."

Trade Desk Remains In Repair Mode Despite Bounce

Trade Desk is still sitting in "repair mode" near the lower end of its 52-week range after April's swing low, which keeps rallies sensitive to overhead supply from prior breakdown areas. The stock is trading 3.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 25.5% below its 100-day SMA, a split that suggests a short-term bounce that hasn't fixed the intermediate trend.

The moving-average stack remains bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA, which is consistent with a longer downtrend still controlling the bigger picture. The stock is also trading 48.6% below its 200-day SMA, which often means rebounds can stall as trapped holders look to sell into strength.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line with a positive histogram, which leans toward selling pressure easing versus the prior downswing. That setup reads as momentum improving on the bounce, even if the longer trend is still pointed down.

Key Resistance : $22.50 — a nearby area where rebounds have struggled to hold.

: $22.50 — a nearby area where rebounds have struggled to hold. Key Support: $21.00 — a level buyers may try to defend to keep the bounce intact.

Analysts Maintain Buy Rating Despite Recent Target Cuts

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $39.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $24.00) (April 6) Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $32.00) (March 19) Rosenblatt: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 18)

Benzinga Edge Scorecard Shows Weak Momentum And Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for The Trade Desk, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: The Trade Desk’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning setup that's being held back by very weak momentum and low quality scoring. For longer-term investors, that mix often means the story may need clearer fundamental stabilization before the chart can sustain a trend change.

TTD Shares Edge Higher Monday

TTD Stock Price Activity: Trade Desk shares were up 1.74% at $22.87 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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