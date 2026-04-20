Aevex Stock Rockets On IPO Debut: Wall Street's New War Unicorn

AVEX stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

The Madison Dearborn-backed company raised $320 million in its IPO, selling 16 million shares at $20 each.

The stock then ripped roughly 35% higher in its NYSE debut on Friday and tacked on another 30% in early trading Monday as investors scrambled for defense‑tech exposure.

The offering reportedly oversubscribed multiple times, according to Bloomberg sources, with Aevex opening well above its offer price under the ticker AVEX and adding to those gains into its first full trading week.

That kind of order book signals real institutional FOMO around a theme that, until recently, lived mostly in venture decks and think‑tank reports.

War Unicorns

Think‑tank analysts use the term "war unicorns" for American startups and fast‑growing defense contractors with billion‑dollar valuations and a meaningful share of Pentagon revenue.

They argue that the war unicorns are rewriting how the U.S. wages war by bringing software velocity, autonomy and data‑driven operations into frontline missions.

Aevex fits that mold: its unmanned and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) platforms give U.S. and allied forces sensor‑rich coverage in contested airspace, directly aligned with what Ukraine and the Iran war have shown about the central role of drones and targeting data in modern conflict.

For institutions hunting growth, government‑backed cash flows and a clean way to play a structural ramp in defense spending, a pure‑play drone and ISR name like Aevex is starting to look less like a niche contractor and more like critical infrastructure.

Madison Dearborn's backing adds another layer of validation, suggesting that private equity's long‑running bet on war‑tech is moving into the monetization phase.

More late‑stage defense startups across drones, space, electronic warfare and AI‑enabled command‑and‑control could be lining up behind AVEX to test the IPO window.

AVEX Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Aevex shares were up 36.02% at $36.63 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock hit a high of $38.85 and a low of $29.99. Trading volume is at 4.8 million shares.

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