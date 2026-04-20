Turbo Energy Stock Rises On AI-Driven Battery Partnership

Turbo stock is showing upward momentum. What’s ahead for TURB stock?

Partnership Expands AI-Driven Energy Storage Deployment

Turbo Energy said the partnership will integrate its proprietary AI-driven software platform with Hithium's battery storage systems, enabling deployment of optimized, software-defined energy storage solutions across commercial and industrial applications in Europe and Latin America.

The company’s platform is designed to transform battery systems into adaptive energy assets capable of improving efficiency, reducing exposure to energy price volatility and enhancing operational resilience.

The agreement builds on the company's expanding portfolio of large-scale deployments, including a recently secured $53 million contract to deploy approximately 366 MWh of solar energy storage capacity across more than ten industrial facilities in Spain.

The company said the collaboration is expected to support multi-market expansion and accelerate growth in commercial and industrial segments, while contributing to an increasing share of higher-margin, software-driven energy management services.

Turbo Energy noted that the partnership leverages Hithium's global scale in battery storage to support broader international deployment and expand its project pipeline.

TURB Shares Rise Monday

TURB Price Action: At the time of writing, Turbo shares are trading 11.11% higher at $1.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.