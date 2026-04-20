Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Is Surging Monday

Hims & Hers Health stock is among today’s top performers. Why is HIMS stock up today?

July FDA Peptide Review Becomes Key Near-Term Catalyst

Hims & Hers is rallying into a July 23–24 FDA meeting that will evaluate seven peptide compounds, including BPC-157, for potential inclusion on the list of substances compounding pharmacies can legally produce.

That timeline matters because the FDA previously restricted nearly 20 peptides from compounding pharmacies in 2023, keeping regulatory risk front-and-center for platforms selling compounded therapies.

The latest push higher follows news that U.S. drug regulators plan to host a meeting in July to loosen restrictions on peptide injections, a category that has surged in popularity online. Hims & Hers also bought a factory in February to produce peptides, positioning its supply chain for these compounded treatments.

Factory Acquisition And Regulatory Shift Support Expansion Narrative

Hims & Hers has framed the potential rule shift as an opening to expand access under clearer FDA guidance, while also building a broader longevity-care model spanning treatments, lab testing, and hormonal health. BofA has also warned about model risk elsewhere in the P&L, flagging downside risk to 2026 EBITDA with GLP-1 contribution expected to decline by about 50%.

Hims & Hers is also benefiting from the market's read that the FDA "may remove" certain peptides from the high-risk list before the July review, which would reduce near-term friction for compounding channels. That interim possibility is central to the bull case described in plans to clarify coverage.

The same news cycle also brought incremental analyst support, with B of A Securities maintaining a Neutral rating while lifting its price target from $21 to $25.

Short-Term Momentum Stays Strong As Hims Rebounds

Hims is in a rebound phase inside its 52-week $13.74–$70.43 range, still well off the July 2025 peak but no longer pinned near the February low. The stock is trading 47.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 17% above its 100-day SMA, a combo that points to strong short-term momentum while the intermediate trend has turned constructive.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 71.70, which puts the stock in overbought territory and can mean upside is getting crowded. RSI at 71.70 reflects aggressive buying pressure, so follow-through often depends on whether buyers defend pullbacks.

The longer view is still conflicted: the stock is 18.1% below its 200-day SMA even after this run, and the death cross from December 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) remains a reminder that the bigger trend has been under pressure. Over the past 12 months, shares are up 21.44%, which fits a volatile recovery rather than a clean, steady uptrend.

Key Resistance : $36.50 — a level where rallies have recently had room to stall.

: $36.50 — a level where rallies have recently had room to stall. Key Support: $30.00 — an area buyers may try to defend on dips.

HIMS Shares Climb Monday Morning

HIMS Stock Price Activity: Hims & Hers Health shares were up 5.66% at $30.45 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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