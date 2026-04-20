What's Pushing Rocket Lab Corporation Stock Up On Monday?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading higher Monday, bucking the broader market's mild pullback as traders continue to reward high-momentum names tied to defense and space spending themes.

The bid is also riding the same space-stock wave that's been fueled by multiple catalysts, including plans to deploy nuclear reactors in orbit by 2028 and on the lunar surface by 2030, as future launch demand gets repriced.

Rocket Lab stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is RKLB stock surging?

Rocket Lab Trades Higher In Sympathy With Crude Oil

Today's move looks like momentum-driven follow-through, with buyers keeping the stock pinned near the top of its 52-week range while the major indexes drift lower. With market breadth slightly positive (advance/decline ratio at 1.2), dip-buying is still showing up in select pockets even as the Nasdaq slips.

Energy (+0.66%), Materials (+0.52%), and Financials (+0.48%) are leading Monday's sector tape, while the major growth benchmark (QQQ) is modestly red. That mix often pushes traders toward idiosyncratic leaders, and RKLB is acting like one of the market's "risk-on" exceptions today.

Shares Rise Above Key Averages

Rocket Lab is holding near its prior highs within a 52-week range of $18.21 to $99.58, a setup that typically reflects sustained demand after a strong run. The stock is trading 29.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 27.4% above its 100-day SMA, which leans toward a firmly bullish short- and intermediate-term trend.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which is consistent with upside momentum still having the edge. That said, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, a mixed short-term structure that can show up when price outruns the faster averages.

Over the last 12 months, the stock is up 378.29%, which underscores how aggressively the longer-term trend has been repriced higher. With resistance sitting near $99.50, the chart is still treating the January area (near the 52-week high) as the key ceiling traders are watching.

Key Resistance : $99.50 — near the prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $99.50 — near the prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $70.00 — near the 50-day SMA area that often acts as a trend "check."

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter's results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 7, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 12 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $191.02 million (Up from $122.57 million YoY)

: $191.02 million (Up from $122.57 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $91.20. Recent analyst moves include:

Stifel : Buy (Raises Target to $105.00) (April 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $105.00) (April 20) Roth Capital : Buy (Raises Target to $100.00) (April 17)

: Buy (Raises Target to $100.00) (April 17) Citizens: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $85.00) (April 7)

Significance: Because RKLB carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Rocket Lab Leadership Voices Confidence In Record $1.85 Billion Backlog

Rocket Lab’s CEO, Sir Peter Beck, proudly announced a record annual revenue of $602 million for 2025, marking a 38% increase from the previous year. He emphasized the company’s leadership in small launch services, stating, “Rocket Lab remains the small launch leader globally.”

The company achieved a record backlog of $1.85 billion, a 73% increase from 2024, reflecting strong demand for its services. Beck highlighted the significance of their $816 million contract with the Space Development Agency, which involves building an advanced constellation of 18 spacecraft.

Neutron’s first launch is now planned for Q4 2026, with Beck noting, “Neutron’s first launch is now targeted for Q4 2026.” The delay is due to adjustments in the tank manufacturing process, but the second stage has already passed qualification.

CFO Adam Spice reported a record Q4 2025 revenue of $180 million, a 36% year-over-year growth. He pointed out that “launch services more than offset the declines in Space Systems,” contributing to the strong financial performance.

The acquisition of a precision machining complex is expected to significantly boost machining capacity, supporting Rocket Lab’s strategic goals. Beck described the company as “a disruptive leader in building the future for space and defence.”

Rocket Lab’s 2025 revenue reached $602 million, up 38% from 2024.

The backlog at the end of Q4 2025 was approximately $1.85 billion.

Neutron’s first launch is scheduled for Q4 2026.

Q4 2025 revenue was a record $180 million, with a 36% year-over-year growth.

Rocket Lab secured an $816 million contract for 18 spacecraft with the SDA.

Shares Lift Higher On Monday

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were up 4.94% at $88.99 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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