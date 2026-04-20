PBM Jumps On Trump Psychedelic Push, Ibogaine Supply Story

Psyence Biomedical stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are PBM shares rallying?

Trump Executive Order Sparks Fresh Psychedelic Sector Buying

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at speeding psychedelic drug reviews, while also backing faster ibogaine research with a reported $50 million commitment, helping ignite premarket buying across the space and lowering perceived regulatory risk for companies tied to psychedelic development.

For Psyence BioMed specifically, the bigger reason the move could be especially explosive is that the company said it has spent the last year building what it describes as an integrated, GMP-compliant ibogaine platform through PsyLabs, spanning sourcing, extraction, purification and pharmaceutical production in Africa.

The company also said it already holds standardized, stabilized, GMP-compliant ibogaine doses in inventory, which matters because pharmaceutical-grade ibogaine supply remains limited and fragmented globally.

Psyence BioMed's Ibogaine Supply Platform Adds Commercialization Appeal

Investors may be reading Monday's announcement as more than a generic psychedelic headline: Psyence is pitching itself as a rare "picks and shovels" supplier with infrastructure, traceable source access and ready inventory just as regulatory and clinical interest in ibogaine starts accelerating.

PBM RSI Surge Signals Momentum Has Reached Extreme Levels

PBM's RSI spent much of the past six months in the neutral range, with a few dips into oversold territory near or below 30 before steadily strengthening into April.

The latest move shows RSI exploding to the mid-to-high 90s, well above the 70 overbought threshold, signaling extremely stretched momentum after the sharp rally.

PBM Shares Skyrocket Monday Morning

PBM Price Action: Psyence Biomedical shares were up 72.63% at $13.12 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.92, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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